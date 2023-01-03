Fog and low clouds continue to cover much of the Inland Northwest Wednesday morning, and with temperatures below freezing during the overnight and early morning hours, we can likely expect another "slick-in-spots" commute as that fog freezes into ice on the roads and sidewalks.
The big difference between today's fog and Wednesday's morning fog however, is we should see it break apart and get a peek at some sunshine in the afternoon!
Our next system arrives late Wednesday night and early Thursday, riding some warmer air bringing a mix of light snow, rain and maybe a few pockets of freezing rain for another potentially slick commute Thursday morning. That warmer air will eventually boost our temperatures up near 40° by the weekend and next week!