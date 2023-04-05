SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian was sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car at the intersection of Indiana and Pines in Spokane Valley.
Several lanes of Pines were closed for nearly an hour as Washington State Patrol troopers investigated.
According to a release from the patrol, 36-year-old Roger Newton of Medical Lake was on the sidewalk of northbound Pines when the driver of the car was driving southbound towards Indiana.
WSP said the pedestrian began crossing westbound at the crosswalk, at which point the car hit him.
The patrol said they do not expect drugs or alcohol are involved and attributed "pedestrian in roadway" as the cause. The release noted charges against Newton are pending.