A controversial Easter display has one New Jersey neighborhood divided.
The display features scantily clad mannequins with bunny ears carrying Easter baskets and surrounded by Easter eggs.
Some say the display is offensive, especially since children can see it.
"It's disgusting. It's not Easter," one resident said.
Others say they find the display amusing, and have taken pictures.
"I love it. I love it. I think it's great," another resident added. "You know what? People need to get over themselves - they need to lighten up. Have a sense of humor."
The mayor of the town says he doesn't like it, but there are no laws prohibiting the display.