No bones about it, July is off to a "cooler than it should be" start. A couple cold fronts made sure of that this week. But on Friday....oh Friday. The weather looks utterly perfect!
Our latest cold front will be long gone, meaning we get to enjoy sunshine ALL day long, instead of just half of it. Temperatures on Friday will also not be too hot or too cold (Goldilocks weather) in the upper-70s and low-80s, making it a great day to kick your weekend off outside!
If you've been missing REAL summer heat, Saturday is for you as temperatures soar near 90°, but the arrival of a cold front Saturday night will make for a windy Sunday, keeping our fire threat elevated through the weekend. So far firefighters have kept any fires in check, but lets not make their jobs tougher.
Have a great, sunny weekend!
