SPOKANE, Wash. - Over 50 local vendors will be selling their wares this Wednesday at Riverfront Park for the ICCU Spring Market!
From noon to 6 p.m. at the Rotary Found Plaza and Orange Howard Street Bridge, you can find a whole host of goodies, including fun activities for the kids like face painting from Sparkles, chalk art and sidewalk games, and the Chance Rescue Mobile Petting Zoo!
And of course, if you get hungry while perusing the wares, local food vendors like Good 'Dilla, Surge Coffee, The Twisted Churro, and Big Daddy Banh Mi's will have plenty on offer!
For more details, visit the event page on the city's website!