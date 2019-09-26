A pickup truck left a massive hole in a Texas home after crashing through it Thursday morning in Katy.
Authorities say the truck was traveling on the road behind the home when the driver lost control. Witnesses say they could see smoke and then saw the vehicle and debris scattered in the front yard and a man in his 30's bleeding from his head.
Authorities say they are not sure why the driver tried to take off. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
No word on what caused the crash. Authorities believe speed may have been a factor.