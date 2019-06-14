A cold front Thursday has brought us a little bit of relief from the record-breaking temperatures we saw Thursday afternoon. Granted, it's still pretty warm, but not AS hot, which is nice! Expect a nearly identical day Saturday to what we saw Friday just with less wind, aka PERFECT!
We will warm back up again into Father's Day on Sunday, as high pressure bumps our temps back into the upper-80s, so if you plan on taking advantage of the numerous activities going on this weekend, make sure you're also packing the water and sunscreen!
Another cold front next Tuesday should cool us back down into the mid, even low-70s, by the end of next week. Until then, enjoy the heat!