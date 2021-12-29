SNOW UPDATE: A quick update for you tonight regarding our next round of snow. The National Weather Service has now included Spokane/CdA and parts of the Columbia Basin in a Winter Weather Advisory that lasts until 3PM Thursday afternoon.
It still looks like the hardest hit areas will be the Palouse, where a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect, and latest forecasts continue to call for 6-8" of snow by end of day on Thursday. The Cascade passes also look to get smacked, with over a foot possible at Snoqualmie, so travelers beware and be prepared!
In the Spokane/CdA metro, and generally east to west along Hwy 2 and I-90 corridors, 2-4" looks likely, but there could be some isolated pockets with more.
Also keep in mind...we expect to see the snow start to fall just after midnight Thursday morning, meaning we could already have 1-2" of new snow on the ground by Thursday morning's commute. The evening commute could still be impacted, as the snow won't completely move out of our region until Friday morning.
We expect quieter weather as we ring in the New Year, but another shot of cold air following Thursday's storm means temperatures will likely be below-zero when the clock strikes midnight.
This arctic pattern will finally break as we head into next week, which should bring our high temperatures back above freezing. Did you ever think you'd be celebrating freezing temperatures?! Well here we are!