After a mild back-half of January, it's been a while since we've had any impactful snowfall here in the Inland Northwest. But alas, it is still February and the perfect combination of cold-air and moisture made sure that little dry-streak came to an end.
Snow will pick back up again after midnight across much of the Inland Northwest, with snow continuing to fall through Wednesday morning, bringing several inches of snow to the Lilac City. Heavier snowfall will be centered south and east of Spokane, from the Palouse up to CdA and the Silver Valley, where a Winter Storm Warning will remain in place through Wednesday afternoon and 5-10" could pile up in some spots.
By Wednesday afternoon, warmer air will start to transition snow over to rain or a rain/snow mix as temperatures reach into the mid-upper 30s. Warm air remains, but so does the moisture with rain showers continuing into Thursday. A dry, but foggy day Friday before another chance of light snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
