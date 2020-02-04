Weather Alert

.ONE BAND OF LIGHT SNOW HAS MOVED THROUGH THE REGION. SNOW WILL REDEVELOP AROUND MIDNIGHT AND INCREASE IN INTENSITY OVER PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM 3 TO 4 INCHES ON THE WEST PLAINS AND DOWNTOWN, TO 6 INCHES IN SOUTHEAST SPOKANE COUNTY. * WHERE...DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...THROUGH NOON PST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THIS AFTERNOON'S COMMUTE AND ESPECIALLY THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW INTENSITY WILL INCREASE AFTER MIDNIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL FALL WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&