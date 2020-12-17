A sight that hasn't been seen in over 800 years and won't be seen again until 2080-- Saturn and Jupiter are set to align in historic fashion Monday evening in a phenomenon many call 'The Christmas Star'
The two planets are set to conjoin this year on the winter solstice, just after sunset here in the Inland Northwest. Although astronomers say these planets align just about every 20 years or so, there are some historic differences in this year's aligning than in many of the others.
For one, the two planets will align closer than they have in over 400 years-- just a tenth of a degree apart-- and for the first time in 800 years the conjunction will happen at night.
Also, the planets will be aligning on the winter solstice this year, just days before the Christmas holiday. The timing has led many to speculate whether this could be the same astronomical event that the Bible reports led the wise men to Joseph, Mary and newly born Jesus-- the Star of Bethlehem.
The history of the phenomenon officially dates back to the “Great Conjunction” of 1623, when Jupiter caught up to and passed Saturn in a race across the sky, according to NASA.
“You can imagine the solar system to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the center of the stadium,” Henry Throop, astronomer in the Planetary Science Division at NASA, said in a statement. “From our vantage point, we’ll be able to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approached Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on Dec. 21.”
Space lovers across the US will look to the sky Monday night to catch a rare glimpse of this spectacle. But with winter officially arriving at the same time as the conjunction, many people will be looking up to clouds, rain, and snow.
KHQ's Blake Jensen says it's not looking good for the Inland Northwest as of right now. Our recent string of wet, rainy and cloudy days looks to stick around into Monday, when the conjunction happens. Latest forecasts are showing we might just miss it by a few hours, as clearer skies are expected by Tuesday. But don't lose all hope yet, forecasts can change, and for a once-in-800-year event you should still plan to head outside and at least hope you'll catch a break in the clouds!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.