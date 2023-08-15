SPOKANE, Wash.-- A trip to the playground is always an exciting experience for children.
But, with the scorching heat, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns parents that playground equipment such as uncoated metal equipment, metal equipment, slides, swings or asphalt and concrete surfaces near playgrounds, could cause injuries like a thermal burn for children.
"I really shouldn't have my son out here too long on this swing," Marc Cooperstein, a father with his children at Upper Manito Playground, said.
Cooperstein is originally from Spokane but current resides in Costa Mesa, Calif. The Coopersteins are visiting family in Spokane Valley Tuesday.
He and his family were surprised to see temperatures roughly 25 degrees higher than Southern California.
"There's only so long you can handle being out in the direct sunlight... and... it's only getting hotter," Cooperstein said.
According to CPSC, a child of any age can be burned by a hot surface, but children ages 2 and younger are most at risk due to their skin being thinner, and, young children also have not yet learned to react by removing themselves from a hot surface.
"Our children are particularly vulnerable because they rely on us and others to keep them cool and hydrated. And, to check hot surfaces when it's too hot out... and... it's not just slides and playground equipment... but sidewalks and pavement," Kelli Hawkins, the Director of Public Information and Government Affairs for the Spokane Regional Health District, said.
If the playground sits in direct sunlight for an extended period of time, even in milder temperatures, there is still a risk of sustaining a thermal burn injury.