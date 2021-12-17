SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl has suspended the police anti-crime team and reassigned all of its officers after a federal judge said some of the officers provided false statements in a drug trafficking case.
The Judge says officers Scott Lesser and Winston Brooks came under fire by those in and out of the police department because the officers' notes did not match their reports.
As a result of these discrepancies, the judge had to dismiss multiple criminal charges against Jody Wallette, including illegal distribution of Fentanyl.
Meidl has ordered an internal investigation into the officers involved, and the 10 officers will the PACT will be reassigned to patrol.