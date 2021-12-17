Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&