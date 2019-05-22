Police investigating after video shows group of kids attacking woman at park in Canada

Police in Saskatoon, Sasketchewan, Canada are looking into a disturbing video that appears to show a group of children attacking a woman in a park playground.
The video shows four boys punching and kicking Bonnie Halcrow as she falls to the ground.
Halcrow told CTV news that she feared for her t10-year-old daughter's life, who could only watch the attack take place.
The mother struggled to fight off the attackers while other boys stood there and watched.
Some of the boys can be heard laughing in the background.
Eventually the boys stopped the attack, slowly moved away, and Halcrow managed to get up and walk away.
The man who shared the video with CTV news wishes to remain anonymous for safety reasons.
He says Halcrow had been filming the boys throwing rocks at strangers and after she told them to stop, he says Halcrow was attacked.
The mother says she suffered several bruises and cuts throughout her whole body.
She and the witness turned their videos to the police and an investigation is underway.
Halcrow says she intends on giving on a formal statement to the police, but hasn't decided whether to press charges.