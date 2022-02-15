SPOKANE, Wash. - On Feb. 6 around 7 p.m., Spokane Police Department responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on Nettleton and Rowan.
Cops found a car stalled nearby at Ash and Francis and saw two males run from the vehicle. One was carrying a backpack and 5 gallon cat liter bucket, but dropped the items to climb over a 7-foot tall fence.
SPD reports they recovered the items and examined them to find over 40,000 fentanyl pills and 9-kilograms of methamphetamines. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes.
The suspects have not been identified or found, and SPD is working with the DEA Spokane District Office to identify those responsible for the sale and distribution of these dangerous drugs. This is considered a high priority case.
If anyone has information on the incident or suspects, you are encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.