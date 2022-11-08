BOISE, Idaho - Republican Gov. Brad Little beat Democrat Stephen Heidt on Tuesday, securing a second term as governor.
Little faced a strong primary challenge from Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. McGeachin gained popularity among many anti-establishment Republican Idahoans after she signed executive orders banning mask and vaccine mandates while Little was out of the state.
Heidt, a former teacher at the Idaho Department of Corrections, ran a campaign predominately highlighting his positions on the issues facing Idahoans. Heidt supported legalizing marijuana, protecting Medicaid expansion, increasing funding for education and protecting abortion rights, among other issues.
Little campaigned on his elected experience and conservative credentials. He pointed to tax cuts passed in a special legislative session this year as well as efforts to "cut or simplify" regulations throughout his term.