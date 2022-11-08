John Nowels elected Spokane County Sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday.
Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels.
During his campaign, Nelson said he wanted to be sheriff in order to hire more deputies and earn public trust through transparency.
Nowels touted his experience in office. He has worked for the sheriff's office for 24 years.
The two candidates differed when it came to how to handle homelessness and Camp Hope. Nowels defended the sheriff's offices' approach under Knezovich, while Nelson argued that Knezovich's approach was shortsighted.
“Nobody wants that camp there, especially the people who live around there,” Nelson said in September. “But here’s the problem you have: if you just go in there and remove them, where do they go?”