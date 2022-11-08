OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's office of the secretary of state released on final batch of ballot return statistics ahead of the deadline to vote at 8 p.m. today. The statistics showed approximately 46.45% of registered voters had returned their ballots.
Ballot return statistics will continue to be published at 5 p.m. every day until the results are certified.
As of this drop, just over half of all ballots in Spokane County had been returned.
The final batch of data showed stark contrasts in turnout based on age statewide. Those 65-years old and older returned at a rate of 72.2%, while those 18 to 24-years of age had only returned 20.7% of their ballots.
The statistics showed drop boxes were slightly more popular than mail-in, with about 53.37% of returned ballots collected from drop boxes.