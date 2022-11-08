Patty Murray defeats challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington's senior senator

Democratic incumbent Senator Patty Murray defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley to remain Washington state's senior senator.
Smiley, a longtime veterans advocate, focused much of her campaign on painting Murray as out of touch and steeped in the politics of Washington D.C. Her campaign attempted to undercut Murray's image as a relatable "mom in tennis shoes."
That moniker, which Murray campaigns on, was initially an insult. According to an account in "The Year of the Woman" by Jean R. Schroedel and Bruce Snyder, Murray was dismissed as "just a mom in tennis shoes" by an unnamed legislator when she was elected to the state Senate in 1988.
While Smiley painted Murray as out of touch in Washington D.C., Murray sought to counter by doubling down on the things she said she has been able to accomplish.
On a page on her website, Smiley highlighted her positions on the issues. She supports conservative priorities such as tax cuts, strengthening border security and education reform.
On her website, Murray featured a page highlighting her "Work for Washington." On it, her campaign argued she has worked to lower costs, invest in Washington state jobs and advocated for middle-class tax cuts, among other achievements.