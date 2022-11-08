SPOKANE, Wash. - Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers defeated Democrat Natasha Hill in the race for Washington's fifth congressional district seat.
McMorris Rodgers will return to Washington D.C. to represent the voters of eastern Washington for a ninth consecutive term. She focused her campaign on her record in congress. On her website, she said she delivered on "agriculture, health care, forest management, hydropower, Fairchild Airforce Base and veterans."
McMorris Rodgers also said she is the fifth generation of her family to call the Pacific Northwest home.
Hill touted her roots in Spokane and her professional experience in her unsuccessful bid to unseat McMorris Rodgers. She has been an attorney for 15 years, and, according to her website, she is part of the fourth generation of her family to grow up in the Hillyard neighborhood.
During her campaign, Hill argued working families had been left behind in favor of corporations and millionaires. She elaborated on her positions on an "issues" tab on her website.