SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Republican Representative Dan Newhouse held off Democratic Challenger Doug White to remain the keep Washington's fourth congressional district seat.
Newhouse will return to Washington D.C. to represent the people of central Washington for a fifth term.
White's campaign was aided a splintered Republican effort in the district. Newhouse came under fire from hardline Republicans after he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in 2021 following riots at the nation's capital.
Newhouse was the only Republican who survived a primary this year after voting to impeach Trump in 2021. Newhouse and White each secured just over a quarter of the vote in the August primary, with former Ferry County Sheriff Loren Culp bringing in 21% of the vote.
While Newhouse worked to shore up conservative votes by touting his record on guns, immigration and abortion, White sought to attract independent voters.
On his website, White argued his professional career helped him learn "how to quickly find common ground among people with different backgrounds and agendas." This skill, he said, would "enable [him] to moderate the shifting currents in Congress."
During his campaign, Newhouse defended his conservative credentials and touted his accomplishments in the house, including supporting PPP loans during the pandemic and expanding access to telehealth and broadband.