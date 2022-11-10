ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Democratic Representative Kim Schrier defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin in a close matchup for Washington's eighth congressional district seat.
The national Republican and Democratic parties targeted the seat, which has historically leaned conservative. Schrier first won it in 2018, after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert retired.
Larkin campaigned on a public safety platform. During his campaign, he argued Washington has become unsafe under Democratic leadership, accusing Democrats of turning a "blind eye to the issues" impacting Washington state.
Schrier's campaign sought to paint Larkin as an extremely conservative, Trump-aligned Republican, who would support a nationwide abortion ban. Larkin's loss in the purple district represents one of several house races across the nation where Trump's endorsement seemed to offer little help.
Schrier also touted her willingness to work across the isle both in the Washington D.C. and with leaders across the eighth district, highlighting a number of endorsements from community leaders.