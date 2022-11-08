Republican Bedke elected Idaho lieutenant governor over Democrat Manweiler

BOISE, Idaho - Republican Scott Bedke was elected Idaho lieutenant governor over Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler on Tuesday.
Bedke will replace outgoing Republican Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, who mounted an unsuccessful primary challenge to Gov. Brad Little this year.
Bedke, the speaker of the Idaho state house, has been a member of that legislative body for 11 terms. During his campaign, he promised to lower taxes, support law enforcement and promote "Idaho values" on social issues such as gun rights and abortion.
Manweiler, a trial attorney, argued it was time for a change in state leadership. If elected, she promised to promote economic growth, strengthen public education, protect civil rights and preserve public lands.