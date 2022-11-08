Republican Raúl Labrador beats Democrat Tom Arkoosh in Idaho attorney general race

BOISE, Idaho - Republican Raúl Labrador defeated Democrat Tom Arkoosh to become Idaho's attorney general on Tuesday.
Labrador ran his campaign largely based on touting his conservative credentials and promising to push back against the Biden administration.
Arkoosh attracted endorsements from Democrats and moderate Republicans, who were concerned about Labradors views on the outcome of the 2020 election.
Former Secretary of State Ben Ysurua, who had never endorsed a Democratic candidate, highlighted concerns about Labrador’s past support for decertifying the 2020 presidential election results.
"Make no mistake, the rule of law, which has made this country the envy of the world, is under attack," said Ysura. "Tom’s opponent has bought into the discredited ‘Big Lie’ about the 2020 presidential election."
According to Boise State Public Radio, during a debate in October, both candidates affirmed they accept the outcomes of the 2020 election, but Labrador doubled down on unfounded concerns about the integrity of the election process.