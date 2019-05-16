Our severe weather outlook shows the entire region has at least a chance of seeing thunderstorms through the afternoon on Thursday. The area of particular concern is highlighted in yellow, the southern Panhandle of Idaho and parts of the Palouse, where potentially severe thunderstorms could develop. Thunderstorm impacts such as damaging wind, heavy rain, lightning and hail would be more pronounced in those areas.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch beginning Thursday at 2:00 p.m. and lasting through Saturday morning for the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Garfield, Lincoln, Spokane, Whitman, Benewah, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce, and Shoshone.
A Flood Watch is also in effect from Thursday at 2:00 p.m. through late Thursday night for the following counties: Chelan, Douglas, Ferry and Okanogan. It includes the cities of Wenatchee, Leavenworth, Cashmere, Entiat, Chelan, Manson, Plain, East Wenatchee, Bridgeport, Waterville, Douglas, Republic, Inchelium, Keller, Curlew, Danville, Laurier, Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Oroville, Mazama, Winthrop, Methow, Twisp, and Conconully.
These storms are capable of producing flash flooding and mudslides on steep terrain, along with rainfall totals up to 2 inches. Rapid rises on rivers, creeks and streams are likely where heavy rain falls, it's expected to impact St. Joe, Coeur d'Alene and Paradise. Lowland flooding is possible, along with urban flooding in especially poor drainage areas.
