Post Falls leaders considering allow Amway house to become a bed and breakfast

POST FALLS - At the end of a cul-de-sac sits the 28,000 square foot, river-front "Amway House."
Signs placed in front of the home alert families for Tuesday's Planning and Zoning Committee meeting.
The vacant home could change from mansion to bed and breakfast.
"I mean everybody knows about it and I believe the highest and best use for it for kind of a bed and breakfast and kind of an event area for people to come and enjoy and I think the public has a lot of interest in this," John Beutler said.
Beutler, the owner and broker for 21st Century, says the $8.4 million jewel of Post Falls would be best served for people to enjoy.
Beutler has filed a special use permit to allow for a bed and breakfast in a single-family residential zoning district.
But before the bed and breakfast becomes a reality, Beutler must present his case to the Post Falls Planning and Zoning Committee.
Going into the meeting, he says there are some issues that have been brought to his attention like parking and traffic.
"We'll address that, we've got some solutions for it,"
Solutions, Beutler hopes, that will help solve a bigger problem.
The "Amway House" has been sitting empty for the past decade.
It was built 20 years ago by the Puryear family, who made their fortune selling Amway.
In 2009, the home was listed for nearly $20 million, so the current listing of $8.4 million seems like a steal.