POST FALLS, Idaho - An investigation is underway after a 49-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were shot at a Post Falls residence.
On Monday, May 22, Post Falls Police Department responded to the 500 block of 13th Ave after a caller reported two people had been shot. Once on scene officers found an adult shot in the chest and leg, as well as a teen shot in the leg. They provided care to the patients until they could be transported to hospital for treatment.
The teenager's injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was treated and released. The man remains in the hospital at this time with serious injuries.
According to PFPD, the homeowner shot them, then called 911. The adult man who was shot has no connection to the residence, and police believe it may have been a case of home-invasion.
Detectives gathered evidence from the scene, and they do not believe there is a danger to the public in relation to this incident at this time. Investigation is on-going, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.