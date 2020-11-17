Just one week after the Post Falls city council voted against a mandate requiring masks in the city, they've passed a new specific order.
Tuesday night the council voted 5-1 to require masks on city property, and a recommendation to wear a mask everywhere else.
"So it is a requirement for people on city property to wear masks- and a recommendation for people- you were mentioning restaurants, etc, anything off of city property is a recommendation," council members said.
With all but one council member voting to not pass this specific order, Joe Malloy said, "I support the recommendation however- I didn't want to make the policy any harder to undo, that's part of the reason I voted no on it."
The new mandate says masks will be required on city property, whenever social distancing isn't possible.
It doesn't apply to public property, And anyone with certain medical conditions, or kids under 10 Are exempt.
For everyone else though if you refuse to follow the mandate when you're inside a building, like city hall, you could be cited or asked to leave.
The mandate is set to last for 90 days, And council members will reassess it at their meeting in January.
