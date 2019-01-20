Rain and snow will persist over southeast Washington into portions of north Idaho into early Monday. The active pattern will continue early in the week with the potential of lowland snow Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect dry and cool weather late next week.
- This afternoon: Rain and snow. High near 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Tonight:Rain and snow likely, mainly before 7 pm. Widespread freezing fog, mainly after 1 am.Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- M.L.King Day: Widespread freezing fog before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.