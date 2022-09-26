Well the calendar might say that it’s almost October, but our weather is feeling more like early August, as temperatures could be breaking records on Tuesday afternoon.
A strong ridge of high-pressure remains parked over most of the western United States. That’s keeping any storms from moving through and also allowing very warm air to surge in.
Our late September heat wave looks to peak on Tuesday afternoon as temperatures warm 15 to 20° above average into the mid and upper 80s and even a few 90s! Make sure the kiddos are wearing shorts and a tee-shirt tomorrow!
If you are just DONE with the summer heat, I’ve got good news for you too! A storm system currently out in the Pacific will move east by the middle of the week, bumping our hot ridge of high-pressure out of the way and delivering some rain showers Wednesday night and much cooler temperatures by the end of the week.
And whether you love fall or summer, this weekend will be for everybody with temperatures warming back into the 70s under sunny skies!