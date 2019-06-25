For the remainder of the work week we will look for a chance to see showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop down to the low 70's beginning Thursday. The good news is for Hoopfest and the Ironman this weekend things are looking much better! Expect a warmer and drier weekend.
Potential Storms to Close Out the Week
Here in Spokane we will look for partly sunny skies with a warmer day than what we saw yesterday. Monday, we were five degrees below average, but today we are looking to top out in the upper 70's. Tonight we have a slight chance to see showers (20%), however models are not showing Spokane seeing an impact. We will look for some isolated thunderstorms near the Cascades, Southeastern Washington and across North Idaho.
Wednesday is looking to be the most active day of the week! We will see a widespread chance for thunderstorm activity. With the thunderstorms could come lightning, gusty winds, downpours and hail. Right now it is looking like 1/10-1/4" of precipitation, of course, areas that experience thunderstorms could see more rain. Our chance to see the storms does increase as we head throughout the day.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.