An arctic cold front moved through the Inland Northwest Monday afternoon and evening, bringing with it snow showers, gusty winds and now bitter cold air!
You may be wondering why we call it an arctic front? That's because the air it's bringing with it originates straight from the North Pole! This will be the coldest air of the season so far, and could break record low-temperatures by Tuesday morning.
Most of the Inland Northwest will see the mercury plummet into the teens, with some of our colder, northern valleys possible reaching single digits to start our Tuesday. And even though winds will be much calmer by then, still a 5-10mph north breeze will make those teens feel like single digit temperatures when you factor in the wind chill!
The other concern with this cold air is the impact it could have on the roads Tuesday morning. Several areas saw snow showers that didn't stick to the roads Monday afternoon, but that moisture will now freeze overnight making for a very slick commute Tuesday morning. Slow down, take your time and arrive safely to work!
Now, there is a silver lining with the bitter cold temperatures. It's DRY cold air...meaning we will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, and through much of the week. Temperatures will gradually start to warm up after Tuesday as the coldest air moves east. But still plan on a chilly Halloween, with temperatures near and below freezing once the sun-sets on Thursday.
-Blake
