WASHINGTON - President Biden called out the University of Idaho in a meeting of his Reproductive Healthcare Access task force... less than a week after the university told employees to remain neutral on the topic of birth control.
President Biden urged the University of Idaho to keep distributing contraception despite the memo that also brings into question if distributing contraception through the school is legal under Idaho state law.
At one point, Biden told the task force:
"Officials at the University of Idaho say they should stop providing contraception … In fact, they told the university staff that they could get in trouble just for talking or telling students about where they can get birth control,” Biden said at the meeting.
“Folks, what century are we in? I mean, what are we doing? I respect everyone’s view on this, the personal decisions they make, but my Lord, we’re talking about contraception here,” the president went on to say.
“It shouldn’t be that controversial. But this is what it looks like when you start to take away the right of privacy,” Biden said.
Right now, the state of Idaho is set to make it's case on the abortion law to the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday.