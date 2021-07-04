EPHRATA, Wash. - A truck carrying equipment for professional firework shows caught fire early Sunday morning just south of Ephrata.
Grant County fire responded to find the box of the truck engulfed in flames. The fire has begun to spread to brush but fire crews were able to put it out before matters got worse.
The truck wasn't carrying any fireworks at the time, but it did have equipment needed for the George Community Hall display Sunday night.
Grant County fire said the crew of the truck is working to replace the equipment lost and do not expect the incident to affect George's show.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.