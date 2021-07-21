Weather Alert

...SCATTERED LIGHTNING THIS MORNING FOLLOWED BY DRY AND BREEZY CONDITONS WILL BRING CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS... There will be multiple fire weather hazards resulting in critical fire weather conditions through through this evening. Scattered lightning strikes across the eastern third of Washington into north Idaho may result in numerous new fire starts. Then a cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon bringing more gusty winds and dry conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOLLOWED BY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE IDAHO PANHANDLE, PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674). * Thunderstorms: Scattered thunderstorms for the remainder of this this morning mainly over the ID Panhandle. Brief rain expected with thunderstorms. * Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusty outflow winds are possible near thunderstorms. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 21 percent in the valleys and 21 to 34 percent over the higher terrain. * Impacts: Thunderstorms containing only light rain amounts may lead to several new fire starts. Breezy winds Wednesday afternoon and evening may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&