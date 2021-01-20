SEATTLE, Wash. -- Following the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday, groups of protesters took to the streets, causing damage to multiple buildings and leading to arrests.
The Seattle Police report that they have made multiple arrests in relation to the protests. Although the protest hasn't officially been claimed by a specific group or organization, the crowd can be heard at one point in a video chanting expletive's aimed at both Trump and Biden.
There have also been photos and videos posted on Twitter of damage to other buildings, including a group burning the American Flag.
These protests come alongside other protests showing up across the country, including a similar protest in Portland Oregon.
Although Police are monitoring these protests, most only amass groups of roughly 100-150 people. Washington State Patrol tells KHQ that the majority of the inauguration day has been peaceful, especially at the Capitol in Olympia.
Im following tonight's Seattle protest on the Seattle Collegian's twitter! @InfoCollegian pic.twitter.com/Or7gdOgk6M— Alexa Villatoro (@aalexavillatoro) January 21, 2021
Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021
A Starbucks is broken into across from Pike Place Market in Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 #Seattle #Antifa pic.twitter.com/EXY8eKucbW— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021
