SPOKANE, Wash. - Today Providence Holy Family Dr. Kyle Varner makes his way to Poland with upwards of $50,000 worth of medical supplies. With the supplies, along with his healing hands, Varner will give crucial support to refugees fleeing Ukraine.
For Varner, there is nothing more worthwhile than helping innocent families caught in Russia's cross hairs. As he heads to the edge of a warzone, Varner says he won't let fear stand in his way to do what's right.
“Anything worthwhile in life is probably going to make you nervous,” Varner says.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Prior to the invasion, many families in Ukraine were reading the writing on the wall and leaving.
But once Russian forces began to bomb cities and towns, the full scale forced migration began. Mothers, fathers, and their children fleeing with sometimes just a suitcase of clothes, sometimes less.
Dr. Varner says helping people through these types of humanitarian crises is his calling.
“I have skills that could take somebody who would ordinarily die because of an illness and change that and make them survive that illness,” Varner said. “And those skills are in short supply in these conflict zones.”
But sadly Dr. Varner knows he can't save everyone.
“I don't have any illusions about making a macro impact. I'm not going to be the difference between Ukraine being a free country or Ukraine turning into a Kremlin vassal state. But I’m going to make all the difference in the world for a few people,” Varner said. “I don't know who they are yet but I will. I’ll save their lives, I will change their lives.”
It is all about perspective.
“The world is experienced differently by each individual so if you change the circumstances of somebody’s life then you have changed the world for that person,” Varner said.
Having that at the forefront of his mind, Dr. Varner is on his way to change the world for those who need it, and he has a message for those he is going to be seeing soon.
“Stay strong, keep your heads up, the world is with you and Slava Ukraini,” Dr. Varner said.
As history continues to unfold in Ukraine.. Dr. Varner will be there. His plan is to be there at least a month but said he will stay as long as there are people who need his help.