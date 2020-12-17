The city of Malden has been recovering after their town was destroyed by a fire this summer.
80% of the homes were lost and 60% of the homeowners didn't have homeowners insurance.
But, after a very hard 96 days, a glimmer of hope came through as Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz delivered a new fire truck to the city on Thursday.
"To get a Christmas fire truck, not many kids get to do that, I'm back to being 12 years old again," said Mayor of Malden, Dan Harwood.
After the fire blazed through the town of Malden, it left most of the community without a home.
72 hours after the devastation, Commissioner Franz visited Malden and promised them a fire truck.
She made good on that promise Thursday.
"When they don't have the resources, how are they going to be able to fight the fire, its the least we could do," said Franz.
Today, she makes a new promise as she tells the mayor, "you're not ever going to be alone, this agency will be with you, because we are a family," said Franz.
Mayor Harwood said the fire truck is a symbol of hope and that positivity through the devastation is what is helping them see a brighter future:
"Where there was a house, there now is a lot, and you can build on it and see your future," said Harwood. "We are going to rebuild Malden tough, with Malden pride."
Mayor Harwood said the town has still not been approved for FEMA funding. He said they are in 'limbo' and just want to know the answer.
Commissioner Franz said that it shouldn't take this long to get approved and will be putting a call in to see what is taking so long.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.