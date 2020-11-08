Following the Pullman School Board decision to start phasing in kindergarteners and first graders last week, Pullman High School students will be holding a protest Monday in hopes of returning back to their classrooms.
At 3:15 students will be marching from the Neill Public Library to the Cougar Plaza to grab the attention of the health department and school board.
One Pullman High senior said students just want the option.
"We really just want the choice. We understand the concern and risk for going back to school, but it's just kind of difficult to see all my friends who are just 7 miles away from us to be able to go to school and we don't even get the option or choice if we want to, or if we can," Mikayla Uhlenkott said.
Students say kids are really struggling, and the virtual learning isn't cutting it.
In addition to the lack of social interaction, some students say they fear mental health is taking a hit on some.
We did reach out to Pullman board for comment, and have not heard back.
