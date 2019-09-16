PHOTO: Pullman Couple Wanted for Theft

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man and a woman wanted in connection to a recent theft.

A photo taken from surveillance video on a bus shows the two suspects.

If you have any information on who the suspects are or where they are, you're asked to call Pullman Police Officer Humphrey at (509) 334-0802.

You're asked to reference case #19-P08210

Tags