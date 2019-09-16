PULLMAN, Wash. - The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man and a woman wanted in connection to a recent theft.
A photo taken from surveillance video on a bus shows the two suspects.
Can You I.D. these subjects? The male and female pictured below are suspects in a recent theft. Please call Officer Humphrey with tips/information: (509) 334-0802.— PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) September 16, 2019
(Case # 19-P08210) #PleaseRetweet #MyPD #ItTakesAVillage pic.twitter.com/NJBEVAiIwb
If you have any information on who the suspects are or where they are, you're asked to call Pullman Police Officer Humphrey at (509) 334-0802.
You're asked to reference case #19-P08210