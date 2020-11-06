The Pullman School District has been doing distance learning all year, and while they plan to start bringing back their youngest students, the debate is over when that will be.
Board Director, Nathan Roberts, says the plan he supports is to begin phasing in kindergartners and first graders in January at the recommendation of the health department. However, the board president, Susan Weed, wants kids back in class asap.
"You cant compare it to the damn Spanish flu, things are a little different," said Weed.
"Can you tell me honestly why it would be a bad idea to wait and see what winter has in store for us before we begin to reopen our classes. What is so wrong with that idea?," Roberts said.
Comparing their reopening plan to other local schools, interim health officer for Whitman County, Chris Skidmore, says it looks promising.
"When those schools have had hiccups they go back to the drawing board, they figure out was going on, were the gaps were, and ya know most of them are now succeeding," Skidmore said.
It wasn't until the end of the board took a vote on when the plan should start, that things got heated.
"Their education, we are hurting our students- no they are not -because the teachers tell you that, well sometimes or other its not that case, we have 393 students who are suffering in elementary, alright you call for the question - all those in favor by doing this stupid- i don't see the reason for doing any of this," Weed said.
Ultimately, the board votes to start phasing in elementary school students in January.
Roberts said he understands that everyone wants what's best, but he feels it's important to make sure they do things right.
"We were under a lot of pressure to reopen from parents and local businesses and things like that and I think that's really was the urgency," he added.
We did reach out to board president, Susan Weed, but she was not available to explain her side of the argument.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.