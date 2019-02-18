Our next system rolls in Tuesday afternoon bringing our next round of snow that will linger through Wednesday. Look for light snow to impact your evening commute and pick up in intensity as it pushes south and east into Wednesday morning. 2-4" of snow is expected for Spokane, CDA, Lind, Ritzville, LC Valley and Silver Valley. With higher totals of 6-8" for the Palouse, and just about 1-2" expected for the NE mountains and Northern Panhandle.
Daytime highs linger in the mid to upper 20's with overnight lows in the teens.