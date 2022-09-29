In what feels like the Summer that never ends (not complaining), it was nice to get a little bit of a Fall preview on Thursday.
Nearly a half-inch of rain fell in Spokane, tying the daily rainfall record, and finally giving many of us the opportunity to test out the new Fall jacket that's been collecting dust in the closet.
But back in the closet it goes.
After some patchy fog Friday morning, skies will clear to sunshine by Friday afternoon, and temperatures look to rebound from the upper-50s and low-60s to near 70° by the afternoon.
High pressure builds in over the weekend, warming us up even more, and drying out the atmosphere. That means sunshine and mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures look to keep getting even warmer early next week with a real chance to reach 80° (10-15° above average) Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.