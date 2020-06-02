A weak system on Tuesday brought some clouds to the Inland Northwest, but not much else. And now, that little wave is moving east and taking the clouds with it, which means sunshine for Wednesday!
And not just sunshine, but also VERY pleasant temperatures. In fact, each day the rest of the work week should see temperatures in the low-mid 70s in the afternoons. That's perfect "get out and enjoy" type of weather.
And you'll want to do just that, because a storm system approaching for the weekend will bring back widespread showers and MUCH cooler temperatures, dropping 10-15° below normal by Sunday and Monday. Summer is now only 18 days away...hopefully it warms back up by then!
