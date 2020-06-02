Blake
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

A weak system on Tuesday brought some clouds to the Inland Northwest, but not much else. And now, that little wave is moving east and taking the clouds with it, which means sunshine for Wednesday!

And not just sunshine, but also VERY pleasant temperatures. In fact, each day the rest of the work week should see temperatures in the low-mid 70s in the afternoons. That's perfect "get out and enjoy" type of weather.

7Day Forecast

And you'll want to do just that, because a storm system approaching for the weekend will bring back widespread showers and MUCH cooler temperatures, dropping 10-15° below normal by Sunday and Monday. Summer is now only 18 days away...hopefully it warms back up by then! 

6-10 Day Outlook

It looks like the cooler temperatures won't just stick around for the weekend, but well into next week. The 6-10 day outlook is showing a strong likelihood of below average temperatures for much of the Western U.S. through at least next Thursday. Normal highs this time of year are in the low-70s. 

