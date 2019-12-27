A fairly calm and quiet weekend ahead, it's just going to be chilly! Temperatures tonight drop to some of the coldest readings of the month, which, along with some fog, could make for a slick start to Saturday. Some light snow showers/flurries possible Sunday morning but any accumulation looks to be minimal at best.
If you're hoping to get up skiing on some fresh snow, next week might be your chance! A change in our weather pattern will bring more moisture back which will almost guarantee mountain snow mid-late next week. In the lower elevations temperatures make the forecast a bit trickier. A mix of rain and snow returns for New Years Eve, with shower chances continuing Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures warm up into the 40s!
Have a great weekend!
