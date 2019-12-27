Weekend Forecast
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

A fairly calm and quiet weekend ahead, it's just going to be chilly! Temperatures tonight drop to some of the coldest readings of the month, which, along with some fog, could make for a slick start to Saturday. Some light snow showers/flurries possible Sunday morning but any accumulation looks to be minimal at best.

Chilly Saturday Morning

Saturday morning will be one of the coldest mornings of the month, with temps dropping into the low-mid 20s!
Patchy Freezing Fog

Fog is also expected to develop into Saturday morning, and with temps below freezing, roads could be slick to start out the day!

If you're hoping to get up skiing on some fresh snow, next week might be your chance! A change in our weather pattern will bring more moisture back which will almost guarantee mountain snow mid-late next week. In the lower elevations temperatures make the forecast a bit trickier. A mix of rain and snow returns for New Years Eve, with shower chances continuing Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures warm up into the 40s!

Have a great weekend!

7Day Forecast

Quiet conditions through Monday. A stronger storm system arrives on New Years Eve bringing a mix of rain and snow showers. Ski resorts should finally pick up some more snow mid-late next week.

