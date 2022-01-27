I couldn't have been the only one on Thursday having dreams of Spring after finally seeing some sunshine! The last time we had an end-to-end sunny day in Spokane was January 9th, so we needed it!
The clear skies Thursday however, allowed temperatures to drop quickly into Friday morning. So be ready for it to feel a bit chillier. There will likely be more low-clouds to start off the day, before breaking for some slivers of sunshine Friday afternoon.
And while the sunshine is nice, the same stagnant pattern will stay in place until Saturday before we finally see a big shift. That shift will bring the chance for some light snow and rain on Sunday, and could be the start to a more "normal" (whatever that is) pattern to kick off the month of February.
-Blake