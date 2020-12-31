We did it! We made it to 2021. And as a reward for slogging through 2020, we actually get a little bit of a break in the weather for the first day of January!
Clouds will hang around all day long, and we could even see a few very spotty showers, but anything falling will be as rain with temperatures above freezing and nearing 40° by the afternoon. That means we'll likely see more snow melting, so be careful of slush on roads.
Heading into the first weekend of 2021 temperatures keep getting warmer as several storms are set to move through with rain and wind that will melt off even more snow and likely make for a sloppy mess. The strongest system looks to arrive Saturday night-Sunday with rain and gusty winds up to 40mph around Spokane.
Meanwhile, all the rain down here will all be snow in the mountains! This is the weather pattern skiers and snowboarders live for! We'll be measuring new snow in FEET by Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.