A mix of sunshine and snow showers...that was Monday afternoon across the Inland Northwest. And that's about the perfect representation of Spring-time here, where a little bit of everything is possible even in one day!
Those showers died down late Monday night, and now we're expecting skies to clear into early Tuesday morning. That'll make for another chilly start to the day with temperatures in the mid-20s out the door.
Tuesday looks to start off clear, but another weak system will bring increasing clouds into the afternoon. Any showers should stay up in the mountains this time, and afternoon temperatures will be mild right near 50°.
Out weather pattern looks to remain quiet, with partly cloudy skies through Thursday, but Mother Nature would like to remind us that it is still winter, until March 19th! We could be in for some BIG, wintry changes by the weekend. Long-range forecast are hinting at a major cool-down coming Friday into Saturday. That cooler air would likely be accompanied by some snow and gusty winds at times, which will make it feel even colder. It's still too far out for precise details, but I'd at least start planning for a big drop in temperatures, and we'll keep you updated on the rest as the picture becomes clearer!
