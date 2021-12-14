You've likely felt it, but our temperatures have been getting consistently cooler ever since we hit 44° in Spokane on Saturday. On Wednesday our high temperature will struggle to get above freezing. And with colder air now in place, and moisture on the way, our chances to fall, and actually stick, are on the rise.
Wednesday will start off quiet but COLD, so make sure to bundle up as temps plummet into the teens and low-20s. By Wednesday evening light snow will begin to fall across the Inland Northwest. By Thursday morning we're expecting 1-2" of snow on the roads for the morning commute.
That system will move out Thursday night, but even more cold air follows in behind setting the stage for our next round of snow this weekend. It's still a little early for snowfall projections with that one, but might not be a bad idea to gas up the snow-blower, and keep an eye on that forecast!