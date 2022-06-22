After the dreary, gray and wet Spring we thought would never end, it appears we've flipped the "summer switch", and on our first FULL day of summer, we also saw the 1st 80° temperature of the year!
Just like with our first 70° day of the year, our first 80 was also over a month later than the May 12th average. But we finally did it, and now it appears it'll be fairly easy to repeat that feat...just not on Thursday.
Low pressure hanging out over British Columbia will usher in some cooler air on Thursday. You'll feel the difference the most in the afternoon where high temperatures are expected to be about 10° cooler than what we saw on Wednesday. Even with the cooler temperatures though, the sunshine isn't going anywhere.
After our temperature dip on Thursday, we'll gradually start to warm back up heading into what looks to be a perfect Hoopfest weekend. By Saturday we'll be back into the 80s, and even warmer (mid-80s) by Sunday. The hottest day in the 7-Day forecast will be Monday where even Spokane could reach 90°!
Summer has certainly arrived!