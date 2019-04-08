'Rage Yoga' encourages beer breaks and cursing

Alcohol and cursing don’t usually come to mind when one thinks of yoga, but now a new brand is flipping the script.
It's call "Rage Yoga". The new practice combines some conventional poses
with some unconventional actions, like beer breaks and dropping the “f” bomb.
Swearing, yelling, and alcohol are all to help people release frustration in a healthy way, according to class instructors.
Three Rage Yoga locations are currently open in Calgary, Edmonton, and Houston, Texas.
So head to the lonestar state for some namaste while knocking back a few cold ones. Or just grab a few beers and drink them in your front yard while screaming obscenities. When your neighbors call the cops, just tell the officers you're practicing some rage yoga.*
*No guarantees it will be accepted as a valid excuse. Rage yoga in your front yard at your own risk.